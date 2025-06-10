On Friday, air-quality regulators for Southern California rejected a plan to gradually phase down a major source of pollution: new gas-burning space and water heaters in homes. It’s a blow to efforts to clean up harmful, planet-warming emissions from buildings — in Southern California and possibly beyond.

“We had the opportunity to pass life-saving legislation that would have significantly reduced air pollution from home appliances sold in our region,” Holly J. Mitchell, an LA County supervisor and SCAQMD board member who voted in favor of the measures, said in a statement. The rules were a chance ​“to improve health, reduce medical expenses, and fulfill our job of bringing our region into compliance with the Clean Air Act.”

Friday’s 7–5 vote against the rules, which were poised to be the agency’s strongest in three decades, came after more than two years of development and months of intense industry-led opposition.

An investigation published by Floodlight and The Guardian last week found that, since December, the Southern California Gas Co. — or SoCalGas, the nation’s largest gas-distribution utility — and allied groups have spread misleading information about the rules and encouraged mayors and other public officials to send letters, testify, and pass resolutions opposing the measures. On Thursday, the Trump administration threatened to sue if the measures were adopted.

At the end of the six-hour meeting Friday, the board sent the rejected rules back to a committee. They won’t be revisited this year, according to the agency. But what comes of any further rejiggering is ​“almost without a doubt, going to be weaker than what was initially proposed,” said Christopher Chavez, deputy policy director at the California nonprofit Coalition for Clean Air.