Masked immigration agents got into a confrontation with staff members of a medical facility in San Bernardino County this week after landscapers ran into their facility looking to avoid being taken into custody.

According to video obtained by KTLA-TV, staffers at the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center on Tuesday told two agents to leave because they didn’t have a warrant to go onto the property. The agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement were trying to detain 30-year-old Denis Guillen-Solis and two other landscapers who had been working outside and ran into the surgical center when the agents showed up.

“You guys need a warrant to come in here,” one of the staffers is heard saying to the agents.

In the video, Guillen-Solis is shown holding onto the doorway at the surgical center and asking the agents to present identification. The agents then pulled Guillen-Solis from the doorway and detained him.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that ICE agents were trying to “arrest two illegal aliens.”

“Officers in clearly marked ICE bulletproof vests approached the illegal alien targets as they exited a vehicle,” according to the statement. “One of the illegal aliens, Denis Guillen-Solis who is from Honduras, fled on foot to evade law enforcement. He ended up near the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center where hospital staff assaulted law enforcement and drug the officer and illegal alien into the facility. Then, the staff attempted to obstruct the arrest by locking the door, blocking law enforcement vehicles from moving, and even called the cops claiming there was a ‘kidnapping.’ ”

The Ontario Advanced Surgical Center could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident occurred amid an extraordinary immigration enforcement effort by the Trump administration in Southern California. Thousands of undocumented immigrants — many without a criminal record — have been detained at work, in courthouses and on public streets going about their day.