World XI defeated England 5-4 in a close finish at Old Trafford in Manchester, with Carlos Tevez scoring four and rapper Big Zuu bagging a late incredible winner to seal the game for the team. Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney marked his return to Old Trafford when he opened the scoring with the fastest goal in Soccer Aid history.

Soon, a goal from Toni Duggan and two from Jermain Defoe later in the match put England in the driver’s seat with a 4-0 lead. The World XI came from behind when Carlos Tevez, Rooney’s former teammate, climbed off the bench and turned things around for the team. He bagged four goals to help the World XI battle back into the match.

But it was YouTube star and TV presenter Big Zuu who hogged the limelight after he found the corner of the goal with a low shot past Paddy McGuinness late in the match.

The match, which seemed to be heading towards penalty shootouts, saw a big twist when Big Zuu found the corner of the goal in the 84th minute to complete the comeback for the World XI. A bunch of stars, with the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Bella Ramsey, Richard Gadd, and Sir Mo Farah, laced up their boots to help raise £15,280,163 ($20.7 million) for UNICEF.

With two goals to his name, England’s Jermain Defoe became the highest scorer in Soccer Aid history, equalling World XI’s Kem Cetinay’s record of five goals. With his astonishing performance, Tevez from the World XI became the new entrant in the list with four goals.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF was created by Robbie Williams in 2006 to bring the nation together behind a common goal: to protect play for every child, according to the Soccer Aid website.

