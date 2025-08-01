Security forces have arrested the social media influencer known as “Umm Mecca” in Giza Governorate following an altercation at a satellite TV channel.

The dispute, which occurred between Umm Mecca and a journalist at the station, reportedly escalated to verbal abuse and a physical shove, prompting the journalist to file a police report.

According to security sources, the incident began when Umm Mecca arrived at the channel to record a television episode. A verbal argument then broke out with a journalist working there, leading the influencer to demand the cancellation of the episode and refuse to continue.

The journalist accused Umm Mecca of verbal assault and refusing to complete the interview, causing a halt in filming. The channel then proceeded to file a formal complaint against her.

Sources indicate that security services intervened and arrested the blogger immediately after the report was filed. The relevant authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the full details and circumstances of the incident.