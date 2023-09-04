What Is The Future Of Social Media In The Field Of eLearning?

Social media have revolutionized numerous aspects of our lives, from the way we communicate to the way we work. Lately, their integration into the field of Learning and Development has helped create interactive and collaborative learning communities that promote skill acquisition in unprecedented ways. The future is looking ever so bright for social media, as technological advancements have already started enhancing their capabilities. In this article, we delve into social media trends that will become widely accessible in years to come and will change the face of learning and education.

6 Social Media Trends We Hear More About

1. Microlearning

As life becomes more hectic and attention spans shrink, short-form content has become a favorite choice for users. Microlearning breaks information into bite-sized chunks, such as short videos, infographics, quizzes, etc., that are perfect for people with busy schedules who only have a few minutes to spare for Learning and Development. Social media platforms excel at hosting such content, making them valuable tools for educators who want to enrich their learning programs. Moreover, these platforms facilitate content sharing and exchange, as they can be easily integrated into existing Learning Management Systems.

2. Social And Interactive Experience

With their great power of connectivity, social media can bring new meaning to collaborative learning. As online learning communities become more diverse and easily accessible, learners will be able to easily share resources, participate in discussions, engage in group assignments, and exchange constructive peer-to-peer feedback. Additionally, live streaming and virtual events will bring learners closer to their instructors despite the distance, allowing them to interact in real time. This sense of community, belonging, and unhindered communication not only enhances information comprehension and retention but also boosts learner participation and engagement.

3. Gamification

Another social media trend that we are already seeing gain traction is gamification. This learning technique can significantly motivate learners to advance their learning journey using point systems, badges, and leaderboards. These gamification elements have such success in engaging learners because they tap into the psychology of progression and achievement, turning the learning process into an enjoyable and rewarding game. Social media bring the added effect of connecting learners from all over the world and allowing them to compete with each other and share their achievements, further encouraging participation.

4. AR/VR

Immersive learning has already made its entrance in eLearning, and we are expecting great advancements in the fields of Augmented and Virtual Reality. These technologies have the power to provide highly interactive training experiences that promote active learning. Specifically, learners will step into virtual environments where they will be able to manipulate objects, interact with others, and work through simulations of real-life scenarios. As training becomes risk-free, learners will be able to experiment and think outside the box since they won’t have to worry about damaging products or losing clients.

5. User-Generated Content

With the rise of social media platforms, users no longer need to create their own websites or blogs to share their opinions about topics that interest them. As a result, user-generated content (UGC) is becoming more and more prominent in learning communities. UGC refers to original content of any format that is produced and published by clients, employees, or followers of a specific brand. When positive, UGC can significantly benefit businesses by increasing engagement and conversions. Nevertheless, the benefits are greater for learners who, harnessing the power of social media, can leverage knowledge sharing and user-generated resources to create learning communities tailored to the needs of their learning journey.

6. AI-Powered Learning

The final social media trend we will discuss is also the most impressive. Artificial Intelligence algorithms can collect valuable data regarding learner behavior, preferences, and interactions within online learning environments. In addition, they can easily pinpoint areas of interest as well as knowledge gaps that require improvement. This data can provide a wealth of information to educators and instructors, who can then use it to personalize learning paths to specifically and effectively target problem areas without wasting time working on skills that users already possess. When used correctly, AI-powered learning can significantly improve the effectiveness and efficiency of eLearning initiatives.

Treading Carefully Into The Future Of eLearning

Numerous social media trends are expected to affect the way we learn for the better. From microlearning to gamification and AI, the possibilities are endless. As a result, educators and instructors need to stay on top of advancements and prepare to make the most of the tools that become available to them in the future. Despite the undeniable benefits, it’s crucial to remember that big changes need to be introduced carefully into learning environments so as not to overwhelm learners and disturb their learning progress. By remaining in close proximity with learners, colleagues, and industry trends, it is certain that you will be able to enjoy all the advantages of social media-supported learning.