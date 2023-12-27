RepubliK is a SocialFi platform for the creator economy in Web3, powered by native token RPK.

The platform has integrated with Fireblocks, an institutional-graded blockchain infrastructure provider.

RepubliK will tap into Fireblocks’ technology to bolster its security.

SocialFi platform RepubliK is now integrated with Fireblocks, a digital asset management platform whose infrastructure has been used by BNY Mellon, ANZ Bank and Six Digital Exchange, and ABN Ambro among other firms.

The two platforms announced the integration via a press release shared with CoinJournal on Wednesday. They highlight the partnership as the first for any social media platform.

Eye on Web3 security

Fireblocks provides institutional-grade infrastructure for clients looking to create and deploy blockchain-based products. The platform also provides for secure management and storage of digital assets. This partnership with RepubliK will see the SocialFi platform’s users benefit from Fireblocks’ wallet security and multi-chain management features.

“As we venture into this exciting integration with Fireblocks, our focus remains steadfast on revolutionizing the gap between traditional web users and the burgeoning web3 space,” RepubliK CEO Daniel He said.

“We’re committed to building a secure social media experience by integrating top-tier security solutions. This partnership is a bold step towards bridging transparent, and user-centric ecosystem, where creativity and community engagement,” He added.

In particular, RepubliK will tap into Fireblocks’ technology to safeguard its creator and user community’s digital interactions and transactions. The platform believes this should have an overall positive impact on the social media landscape as more people transition from Web2 to Web3.

RepubliK leverages blockchain and smart contracts to allow for a creator economy, with a reward system that targets all users. The native token is RPK and users can collect XP points to earn more RPK. The RPK token can be used for staking, paying transaction fees and other network related activities.

RPK is currently listed on crypto exchanges such as Bybit, KuCoin and HTX.