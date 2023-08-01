The company reported record-breaking new member additions, surpassing the 584,000 mark.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI), one of the leading fintech companies in the US, has released its Q2 2023 financial earnings report, beating expectations and impressing investors with its growth trajectory. According to an official press release on July 31, the company reported a net loss of $58 million, or 6 cents per share, a significant improvement compared to the $106 million loss, or 12 cents per share, recorded in the same period last year. Market experts had earlier projected a 7-cent loss per share, making this a notable 14.29% beat.

The company’s revenue also witnessed a robust surge, climbing to $498 million from $363 million in the previous year’s quarter. The FactSet consensus estimated income at $486 million on a GAAP basis, but SoFi outperformed predictions by 2.47%.

SoFi Reported to $2.7 Billion in Deposits in Q2

SoFi’s impressive earnings result is evident in its strong financial metrics. Earnings per share surged by 50% compared to the same period last year, highlighting the company’s improved financial performance. Sales skyrocketed by 37.32%, underscoring SoFi’s ability to capture a larger market share.

“We delivered another quarter of record financial results and generated our ninth consecutive quarter of record adjusted net revenue, which was up 37% year-over-year,” said the company’s CEO Anthony Noto.

The San Francisco-based company also saw a 26% increase in total deposits during the quarter at $2.7 billion. Notably, over 90% of SoFi Money deposits, including Checking and Savings accounts and cash management accounts, were from direct deposit members.

Buoyed by the news of the over-than-expected financial result, the company’s stock saw a positive performance on Monday morning, opening the market at $9.36, slightly higher than the previous day’s close of $9.09.

The stock stayed within the range of $9.16 to $9.60, with an elevated trading volume of 58,205,326 shares, exceeding the three-month average of 47,091,484. Last year, the company’s stock plunged drastically after the firm mistakenly released incompleted earnings results for Q1 2022.

With the new report, the company’s market capitalization stood at $9.0 billion, solidifying its position in the financial technology industry.

SoFi’s Growth Prospects Remain Strong

SoFi’s growth prospects remain strong, with a projected earnings growth rate of 43.00% over the next five years. The company’s revenue growth in the previous year was an impressive 62.08%, a testament to its ability to generate income effectively.

Despite a negative net profit margin of -18.18%, investors remain confident in SoFi’s potential. The price/sales ratio of 2.36 signifies investors’ willingness to pay $2.36 for every dollar of the company’s revenue, showcasing positive market sentiment. Moreover, the price/book ratio of 1.71 indicates that the stock is reasonably priced relative to its book value.

SoFi’s journey to success extends beyond the positive earnings results as the firm continues to expand its market presence and customer base. The fintech company said it witnessed impressive year-over-year growth in its member base and product offerings during the quarter.

The company reported record-breaking new member additions, surpassing the 584,000 mark, which brought the total number of members to over 6.2 million by the end of the quarter. This achievement represents an increase of over 1.9 million members, or 44%, compared to the end of the second quarter of 2022.

