Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge paid tribute to his late mother in the name of their newborn daughter, who arrived on Monday.

Elliot is the son of the eminent music mogul Sir Lucian Griange and his first wife Samantha Berg, who died tragically in 2007.

In the process of giving birth to Elliot in 1993, Samantha had an amniotic fluid embolism, resulting in a coma that she remained in for 14 years until her death, according to a profile of Sir Lucian in the Financial Times.

This Friday, Sofia, 25, revealed that she has welcomed her first child – and the baby’s name is a touching remembrance of Samantha.

Posting a picture of the little girl’s feet in Sofia and Elliot’s hands, the new mother revealed that her daughter is called Eloise Samantha Grainge.

Sofia, whose father is Lionel Richie, gushed in her caption: ‘Eloise Samantha Grainge 5•20•24 best day of my life,’ tagging the snap to photographer Emma Bassill.

Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Heather Dubrow leapt into the comments section to share their warm wishes with Sofia.

Just days before Eloise was born, Lionel candidly confessed that Sofia was growing increasingly anxious in the run-up to her due date.

‘My baby is now having a baby, what the heck is going on? Elliot and Sofia are about to have a nervous breakdown, but I’ve told her to calm down,’ he told Extra.

‘I say: “When the baby comes, then you can have a nervous breakdown!” It’s just a great time!’ said Lionel, who is himself a father of three.

‘Of course, let me tell you something, we’re all loving it. I’m over the moon and trying to stay calm. I’m just so excited,’ the crooner added. ‘For them, I know this is going to be the adventure of a lifetime!’

He reflected: ‘I’m watching my baby having a baby. Yikes! I mean, that just kind of freaked me out a little bit. But at the same time, Elliot and Sofia are such a force. This little baby is gonna be souped up like you’ve never seen before. It’s amazing.’

Sofia, whose sister is Nicole Richie, joyously announced her pregnancy in January and revealed that she and Elliot were expecting a girl.

‘She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,’ she dished to Vogue, adding that the baby would likely be born a Gemini.

‘We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too,’ she explained.

‘I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet,’ Sofia glowingly added. ‘He’s very sensitive.’

She and Elliot tied the knot in the South Of France in April 2023, in a glittering ceremony at the glamorous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

They began dating in 2021, but had apparently been acquainted with each other for several years before striking up their romantic relationship.