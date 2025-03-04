Chris Bedi, ServiceNow’s chief customer officer and enterprise-AI advisor. Courtesy of ServiceNow/BI

In a Deloitte survey, 26% of leaders said their organizations were seriously exploring autonomous agents.

ServiceNow, SAP, and Salesforce are among the firms that have debuted AI agents to do work tasks.

When clients of the cloud-based-software provider ServiceNow contact the company’s customer support center, 80% of the cases — in the form of calls and chat messages — are handled without any human intervention.

Instead, the company relies on analytical and generative artificial intelligence — in the form of AI agents — to address common customer questions.

Chris Bedi, ServiceNow’s chief customer officer and enterprise-AI advisor, said employees still handle one out of every five customer-support requests.

They’re getting new support from agentic AI, which can automate tasks such as drafting a response email to a customer. Workers remain in the loop for a final sign-off before any agentic-AI actions are executed. The combination of human workers and agentic AI shrank the amount of time it took to handle the more complex cases by 52% in a two-week period, ServiceNow said.

OpenAI’s cofounder Sam Altman and other leading technologists have said that 2025 will be the year that AI agents “join” the workforce.

In addition to ServiceNow, software developers such as Salesforce and SAP have rolled out their own agentic-AI platforms. These can perform workplace tasks such as processing customer invoices, providing customer support to clients, and drafting emails. The business software giant Intuit, which owns TurboTax and QuickBooks, began rolling out agentic-AI capabilities in December.

Humans mostly remain in the loop for now, but vendors anticipate this technology will become fully autonomous. Multiagent systems, where two or more AI agents collaborate to complete work, will proliferate.

“Agents are the next level of understanding around how you apply AI,” Jim Rowan, the head of AI at the consultancy Deloitte, said. “It can perform actions for you.”

In a recent Deloitte survey of 2,773 business leaders, 26% of respondents said their organizations were exploring autonomous agents to a “large or very large extent.”

For the first two years of the generative-AI boom — which kicked off after the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022 — most businesses that adopted the technology scaled it to power chatbots and complete routine tasks like drafting meeting summaries. AI agents represent an evolution of generative-AI technology, built to complete tasks autonomously, though most are still monitored closely by workers.

