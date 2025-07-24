(Reuters) -French software maker Dassault Systemes reported a 6% rise in its second-quarter total revenue on Thursday, slightly below market estimates.

The group, which sells its software to automakers, plane makers and industrial firms, said its total revenue climbed to 1.52 billion euros ($1.79 billion) in the reported quarter.

On average, analysts polled by LSEG were expecting a total revenue of 1.55 billion euros.

Dassault Systèmes confirmed its full-year targets but updated its currency assumptions for the second half of the year, CFO Rouven Bergmann told journalists.

The group now expects a rate of $1.17 per euro for the third quarter of 2025, bringing its full-year assumption to an average of $1.13 per euro, based on the actual rates from the first half and the revised forecast for the remainder of the year.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)