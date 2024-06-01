Soho House has rejected a takeover bid that would have seen it leave the New York stock market.

The private members’ club turned down the offer from an unnamed suitor because the price undervalued the company.

Two’s company: Celebrities who enjoy its venues include singer Rita Ora and model Kate Moss (pictured)

The celebrity haunt said the bid ‘did not adequately reflect the value of the company and was not in the best interests of its public stockholders’.

