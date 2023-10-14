Actor Sohum Shah, who has impressed the audience with his performances in films like Ship of Thesus and Tumbbad, has revealed some details about his upcoming project with filmmaker Luv Ranjan. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Sohum confirmed that he is part of Ranjan’s first silent film, which also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

Uff is a silent comedy thriller

Sohum said that the film, which is reportedly titled Uff, is a silent comic thriller with a novel concept. He also hinted that the film will release next year. “We have made a film called Crazy, which is in edit, so I am hoping that it will release next year. Even Luv Ranjan’s silent film will release next year, which stars Nushrratt and Nora. I am hoping it will release next year,” he said.

The film has been produced by Luv Ranjan, who is known for making films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film is directed by G Ashok, who has previously helmed Durgamati, starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Sohum Shah’s journey as an actor

Sohum also opened up about his journey as an actor, and how he learned acting from Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He said that Nawazuddin taught him the basics of acting, and how to be natural and realistic on screen. He said that he has not done any formal training in acting, but he believes that acting is something that comes from within.

Sohum also revealed that he used to be a businessman before he became an actor, and that if he was not an actor, he would still be a businessman. He said that he loves both acting and business, and that he tries to balance both in his life.

Sohum Shah is one of the most promising actors in the industry, who has proved his mettle with his unconventional choices and brilliant performances. With Luv Ranjan’s silent film, he is all set to surprise the audience once again with his versatility and talent. We can’t wait to watch him on screen with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Nora Fatehi in this unique film.

