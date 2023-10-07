Solana experienced a significant surge of approximately 20% during the last few days of September and into the first week of October. This sudden price increase has piqued the interest of investors and enthusiasts alike, sparking discussions about its underlying causes.

One prominent question on people’s minds is whether this uptick in SOL’s value is directly correlated with Bitcoin’s performance during the same period or if there are distinct factors driving SOL’s price rise independently of Bitcoin’s movements.

Before this increase, SOL had a tough time because a U.S. court allowed the sale of $1.3 billion worth of SOL from the bankrupt exchange FTX. So, there’s curiosity about whether SOL’s recent price jump is connected to Bitcoin or if there are other factors behind it.

Solana: Challenges And Market Allure

The Solana (SOL) blockchain network has seen recent difficulties, however it has garnered significant attention and demand in the market. Despite the lackluster price performance of its native token, the proof-of-stake (PoS) network has utilised the bear market to improve its technological capabilities and forge important alliances with prominent entities in the realm of traditional banking.

The bankruptcy court has implemented mechanisms to mitigate the potential adverse impact of FTX asset liquidation on the cryptocurrency market. These measures involve mandating the sale of assets through a financial advisor in weekly installments, adhering to predetermined regulations.

At the time of writing, SOL was trading at $23.43, down a measly 0.3% in the last 24 hours, but gained sustained an 18% rally in the last seven days, data from crypto market tracker Coingecko shows.

SOL Liquidity Soars With Network Stability

Nansen, an on-chain analytics firm, recently published a report on Solana, highlighting its key strengths and potential. Solana is known for its cost-efficiency and high-speed transactions, earning it the nickname “The Ethereum Killer.” It boasts a transaction processing speed of over 3,000 transactions per second, which is nearly 30 times faster than Ethereum.

The chain’s liquidity improved as a result of the dramatic increase in network stability. At press time, the TVL in terms of SOL was $27.12 million, more than double what it was at the start of the year.

SOL market cap currently at $9.7 billion. Chart: TradingView.com

Solana’s Rise Fueled by DApps And NFTs, Targets 5th-Largest Crypto Spot

The surge of SOL was further bolstered by the expansion in the adoption of decentralized applications (DApps) and the rise in nonfungible token (NFT) volumes on the Solana blockchain.

The current price of SOL is now making efforts to establish a support level at $23, aiming to solidify its position as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency (excluding stablecoins) in terms of market capitalization.

In the recent Epoch 512, 19.637 million SOL were unstaked, with a net unstake of 16.516 million SOL (about $372 million). Most belonged to a16z and the previous Alameda (now or ftx estate). a16z: BZpEFk…oPPBm7 unstaked 5.006 million SOL, a16z-2: GCmFQL…ozXMwY unstaked 2.033… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 6, 2023

Meanwhile, recent updates to Solana Compass have revealed details about recent activities on the Solana network, particularly during the 512 epoch.

The website that keeps tabs on SOL staking activity suggests that there were around 19.637 million SOL coins that were unstaked during this time.

(This site’s content should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from iStock