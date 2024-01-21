According to the latest on-chain data, the Layer-1 network Solana has hit a significant milestone in terms of the transfer volume of stablecoins this month.

Solana Overtakes Tron In Stablecoin Transfer Volume

Data from the blockchain analytics platform Artemis shows that the stablecoin transfer volume on Solana has already surpassed $300 billion in January. This is the largest transfer volume recorded by stablecoins on the Layer-1 blockchain in a single month.

To put this figure into context, the Solana network registered $297 billion in stablecoin volume in the entire December. Meanwhile, the blockchain’s stablecoin transfer volume was about $11.56 billion in January 2023, reflecting an over 2,500% growth in the past year.

Stablecoin transfer volume across various blockchains in the past year | Source: Artemis

From the chart above, it is clear that Solana’s stablecoin activity has been on a steady rise since October, increasing by more than 650% in the past few months. This growth has also impacted the network’s share in the stablecoin market, with Solana now boasting about 32% market share.

Unsurprisingly, Ethereum leads the market for stablecoins, with its transfer volume already reaching almost $317 billion in January. Meanwhile, the Tron network trails Solana in third place, with a stablecoin volume of roughly $240 billion.

On Thursday, January 18, Paxos revealed the launch of its regulated stablecoin, USDP, on the Solana network. According to DefiLlama data, USDC remains the dominant stablecoin on the Layer-1 network, with a market cap of over $1 billion.

Paxos is thrilled to share our regulated stablecoin USDP is now live on the @solana blockchain! This integration makes it easier for anyone to access and use the safest, most reliable stablecoins in the market. Learn more here: https://t.co/0j4Kj0yyPk pic.twitter.com/1doexKvVmY — Paxos (@Paxos) January 18, 2024

SOL Price Overview

Despite Solana’s burgeoning network activity, the price performance of its native token SOL has somewhat dampened in the past few weeks. As of this writing, the Solana token is valued at $92, reflecting a 0.6% decline in the last 24 hours.

This sluggish performance in the past day underscores the altcoin’s challenges since the turn of the year. After reaching a multi-month high of $124 at the end of 2023, the SOL price has largely struggled to hold above the $100 mark.

According to data from CoinGecko, the Solana token is down by more than 5% in the past week. Meanwhile, the coin has declined by about double that figure since the beginning of 2024.

Nevertheless, SOL maintains its position as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency in the sector, with a market capitalization of more than $40 billion.

Solana price faces downward pressure on the daily timeframe | Source: SOLUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from Dreamstime/Aivaras Sakurovas, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.