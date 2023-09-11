Solana is gaining bearish momentum below $20 against the US Dollar. SOL price is struggling and could drop further toward $16.50 or even $15.00.

SOL price is showing bearish signs below $20.00 and $20.50 against the US Dollar.

The price is now trading below $20 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19.20 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair could continue to down if there is a close below the $17.80 support.

Solana Price Drops Further

In the past few days, Solana’s price made a couple of attempts to clear the $22.00 resistance. However, SOL failed to gain strength for a move above the $22.00 level.

As a result, there was a fresh bearish reaction below the $21.20 support, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. More importantly, FTX’s news of a possible selling of SOL is also putting a lot of pressure on the bulls. The price gained bearish momentum and traded below the $20.00 support.

Finally, it found support near $17.80. A low is formed near $17.78 and the price is now consolidating losses. SOL is now trading below $20 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

Besides, there is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $19.20 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $18.50 level or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20.59 swing high to the $17.78 low.

Source: SOLUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance is near the $19.20 level or the trend line. The next key resistance is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20.59 swing high to the $17.78 low at $20.00. A clear move above the $20.00 resistance might send the price toward the $21.20 resistance. Any more gains might send the price toward the $22 level.

More Losses in SOL?

If SOL fails to clear the $19.20 resistance, it could continue to move down. Initial support on the downside is near the $17.80 level.

The first major support is near the $17.20 level. If there is a close below the $17.20 support, the price could decline toward the $16.50 support. In the stated case, there is a risk of more downsides toward the $15.00 support in the near term.

Technical Indicators

4-Hours MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.

4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $17.80, and $17.20.

Major Resistance Levels – $19.20, $20.00, and $22.00.