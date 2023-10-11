Honda customers can now use Shiba Inu as a mode of payment.

Solana token value could surge to $29.22 by the end of the year based on analyst projections.

Tradecurve Markets could increase by 3,500% at launch

FCF Pay recently announced a partnership with Honda; the platform supports Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a payment option, and this means that now anyone can use it at one of Japan’s largest car manufacturers.

In other crypto news, Solana (SOL) saw its latest report by Nansen, raising a lot of hype among the community while Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) launched their demo version, making their hybrid exchange accessible to anyone. Consequently, over 18,000 users have signed up with Tradecurve Markets.

SHIB now accepted by Honda after the FCF Pay partnership

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently gained significant attention from both investors and traders. The payment platform known as FCF Pay established a strategic partnership with Honda.

Now, one of the largest Japanese car manufacturers will officially support the SHIB crypto as a payment method. Moreover, Shiba Inu recently launched the Shibarium network, which saw a spike in activity.

Shiba Inu traded between $0.00000727 and $0.0000069 during the previous week, which is 33% lower than where it was at the beginning of the year. Analysts are, however, bullish on its future.

Based on the Shiba Inu price prediction, it can surge to $0.00001078 by the end of 2023.

Solana ecosystem appeal following Nansen’s report

Nansen, a blockchain analytics platform, released their “Solana, Past, Present and Future” report. They highlighted their deep dive into the ecosystem. They went over the Solana risks, catalysts, and highlights, alongside diving into the exploration of the on-chain data. The report also highlighted network development. As a result, interest in the Solana ecosystem is currently massive.

During the past week, the Solana (SOL) coin traded between $23 and $21. Moreover, cryptocurrency has been up 20% in the past month. According to the Solana price prediction, the cryptocurrency can rise as high as $29.22 by the end of 2023.

18,000+ users onboard Tradecurve Markets after Demo launch

Tradecurve Markets is an upcoming hybrid exchange that recently launched a Demo Platform. Through this all-in-one platform, users will gain the opportunity to trade any cryptocurrency alongside multiple derivatives.

These include stocks, forex, commodities, and indices. All of this will be available alongside high privacy, fast withdrawals, and deposits alongside low trading fees. The team will also introduce a Proof of Reserves (PoR) infrastructure.

In addition, there are features like AI-driven trading bots. These can analyze market conditions and implement predetermined strategies. Moreover, users can also access Copy Trader and a Trading Academy. So far, over 18,000 users have signed up, and the presale has raised $6.6 million.

During Stage 6, TCRV trades at a value of just $0.03. This value marks a 200% climb from its initial price at Stage 1. As a result, early investors gained significant ROI.

However, those who jump into the project now can also gain benefits. The token is used for staking and governance. Moreover, according to analyst projections, it can spike in value by 3,500% at launch.

