Transcript:

In Madison, Wisconsin, solar power is helping an organic farm achieve its mission of improving food access.

Troy Farm is a project of the nonprofit Rooted. It grows produce for donation, operates a CSA, and offers a space for people to grow their own food.

For many years, it operated without on-site electricity, so produce was stored in a cooler about a mile away.

Huber: “It was extremely challenging in terms of the amount of time spent having to go travel back and forth and use other facilities off-site.”

Farm director Paul Huber says this was frustrating for workers, and increased labor costs.

So the farm installed two solar arrays – one in 2019 and one in 2023.

The energy they produce now powers two on-site coolers and a greenhouse.

Huber: “We have a machine that we call our giant salad spinner, which spins greens dry so that things like tender greens can hold up much better in storage.”

The energy also powers a well, so staff can water crops and wash vegetables on site.

Huber says solar energy has transformed the farm’s operations, so it runs more efficiently and workers are happier.

Huber: “It’s really night and day.”

Reporting credit: ChavoBart Digital Media