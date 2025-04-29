Reacting to a report that Amazon has decided to place a “tariff price” next to every item they sell, indicating how much of the price of that item results from President Donald Trump’s tariffs, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it as a “hostile and political act.”

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon. Why did Amazon do this… It’s not a surprise because Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm,” she claimed during a press briefing Tuesday.

Following Leavitt’s remarks, Amazon issued a statement saying it “never” had any plans to show tariff costs for products on their main website.

“The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store has considered listing import charges on certain products. This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties,” the statement said.

But Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters began to blast the company after the press secretary called it out.

Trump’s advisor Richard Grennel said, “How about displaying up front where the product is made?! Amazon is almost all Made in China.”

Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, echoed Grennel’s sentiment and wrote, “We need a made in China filter.”

User @RamonaWoodworkx wrote in response to Grennell’s post: “I’d like to see Amazon gone and X replace that marketplace with localized products for your community wherever u r around the world. Amazon sold out the US long ago. They should be gone.”

MSNBC commentator Sam Stein wrote, “Lot of Trump supporters going hard right now at Amazon for selling products made in China, as if MAGA/Trump brand products aren’t… made in China.”