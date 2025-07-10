An IDF soldier was stabbed by a Palestinian during operations in the West Bank village of Rummanah, near Jenin, the military said Thursday.

The assailant was shot dead by the troops following the attack, and the soldier was taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

The soldier’s family was informed of the incident.

Palestinian authorities said the assailant was 55, and the Palestinian Wafa news agency identified him as Ahmad al-Amour.

According to the agency, the Israeli forces were carrying out a broad search and arrest operation in the town.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died Thursday of wounds suffered during an army raid near the West Bank town of Nablus last week, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said.

Since October 7, 2023, troops have arrested some 6,000 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including more than 2,350 affiliated with Hamas. On that day, the Palestinian terror group Hamas led a devastating invasion of southern Israel that triggered the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, more than 950 West Bank Palestinians have been killed in that time. The IDF says the vast majority of them were gunmen killed in exchanges of fire, rioters who clashed with troops, or terrorists carrying out attacks.

During the same period, 52 people, including Israeli security personnel, have been killed in terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank. Another eight members of the security forces were killed in clashes with terror operatives in the West Bank.