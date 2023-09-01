“Republican Party leaders in Nevada say they’re certain of one thing next year: They will hold a caucus on Feb. 8 to determine the state’s presidential primary winner,” NBC News reports.

“The problem? Nevada officials have already scheduled a primary at the ballot box — two days earlier — to determine the state presidential primary winner.”

“The party plans to ban presidential candidates from taking part in its caucus if they appear on the state ballot, and will award delegates only to caucus participants. But the possibility of a party-run caucus superseding the state primary is prompting clashes between the 2024 campaigns and party leaders.”

