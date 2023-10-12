Free-to-play spacefaring RPG Honkai: Star Rail has been playable on PlayStation 5 for just one day, but at the time of writing, 1.3% of players have already popped the Platinum trophy, according to Sony’s global stats.

Before your mind boggles too hard, rest assured that the majority of those players will owe their achievement to the fact that progress in HSR carries over between platforms when you connect your HoYoverse account. Since the game’s been out on PC and mobile since April, cross-progression is the likely culprit. I for one started up the game on PS5 for the first time last night and immediately pinged 25 out of the 39 base game trophies, which isn’t enough to insta-earn the Platinum, but did get me 70% of the way there with very little apparent effort on my part.

There are also 10 additional trophies in a “Volume 2” trophy set, which centres around the game’s second main story chapter along with some of the updates to the Simulated Universe endgame content introduced since the original launch. If Star Rail’s sister game Genshin Impact is anything to go by, we can expect a new additional trophy set more or less annually for as long as Honkai: Star Rail remains in active development.

HoYoverse are ushering in their latest title’s PlayStation 5 release — which came alongside the game’s Version 1.4 update arriving across all platforms — with a Prime Gaming collaboration centred around new 5-star character Jingliu, which is ongoing until October 28th, and a series of Twitch Drops lasting until November 8th. There are also a bunch of fan contests taking place on Honkai: Star Rail’s official social media accounts, including designing box art for an imagined physical release on the PS5, and a strategy guide writing contest which feels like it’s coming for my job, honestly.

Honkai: Star Rail is now free to download and play on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5, despite a confusing pre-order listing on the PlayStation Store which wrongly suggested that it would be a paid title on the latter platform. Bear in mind that Honkai: Star Rail contains microtransactions and is monetised via a gacha, but is completely playable by if you choose to stick with F2P.