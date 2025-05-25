



T-Mobile has been rolling out a series of competitive phone offers lately in a bid to capture new customers or prompt current ones to upgrade.

This includes a free Galaxy S25 Edge with any trade-in for those signing up for the Experience Beyond plan, as well as a Switch And Pay Off Program that will pay off up to $800 per line when you switch carriers and help you score a free new iPhone 16 Pro when you make the change.

Now, however, the company is quietly offering one of the best deals available on its services – and it’s a coveted discount that’s usually only offered by company employees.

T-Mobile’s new offer is a popular one because it will save you money for the life of your service, not just on the phone you buy up front. It’s called the Insider Discount because it is usually only available from employees who typically offer it to convince new customers to port their phone number from other carriers and sign up for T-Mobile for the first time.

T-Mobile’s new offer is expected to run for a limited time, so eligible customers should act quickly. Image source: Getty Images

How can you take advantage of this discount?

Customers who are offered the Insider Discount get 20% off the advertised rate for voice lines on their account for as long as they keep the account open. The discount can be stacked with other deals that the company is offering, so those who opt in can also get a low-cost or free device as well.

The 20% off deal is an in-demand discount not just for the upfront savings but also because it applies to any future lines that you add to your account. So you can enjoy the special savings for a long time to come, even as your phone needs grow.

T-Mobile’s new Insider Discount offer is, unfortunately, not available to everyone. The carrier is rolling out the offer specifically for some T-Mobile home internet customers. Customers who are signed up for the home internet service but not for cellular service may be sent a discount code, likely via email or text message.

The offer is expected to run only for a limited time, so those who get the discount code should pay attention to deadlines and act quickly if they want to take advantage of the savings.

It’s also available only for new customers who select the Experience More and Experience Beyond Plans, both of which offer faster speeds and plenty of perks, as they are the company’s newest plan options.

T-Mobile’s move comes amid economic concerns

T-Mobile has been experiencing higher churn rates recently and has warned of slower growth throughout the second half of 2025 because of customers engaging in forward buying in anticipation of tariffs. Rumors also suggest the company has plans for more loyalty promotions in light of the ongoing customer exodus.

This latest discount offer is likely part of the company’s efforts to shore up its customer base amid these concerns.

By offering the savings to people already using T-Mobile’s network, the company is likely hoping that the current home internet users will have more incentive to make the change, since they are already happy with the company’s services. This added incentive could sweeten the pot and be just the thing that convinces them to finally pull the trigger.