The theatre scene is turning Japanese (I really think so). The soon-to-be-revived My Neighbour Totoro led the way with bungalow-sized puppets; next up is a stage version of one of the greatest of all Japanese animated films, Spirited Away.

But now, a Faustian story of techno vigilantism that combines monochrome morality – bad people who escape justice punished by any other means – with techno myth.

Death Note is based on the enormously successful manga series in which high school student Light (Joaquin Pedro Valdes) comes across a notebook dropped accidentally on purpose by god-like entity Ryuk (Adam Pascal) to test humans in their quest for justice.

When Light discovers that he can kill people simply by writing their name in the book he opts to rid the world of evildoers. He becomes a serial killer of killers.

Pursued by the police, the FBI and the mysterious detective L (Dean John Wilson) – “A narcissist with bipolar disorder” – things change from black and white to a darker shade of grey.