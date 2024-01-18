SHOPPERS have been left devastated and demanding “something must be done” after an iconic shoe chain has announced its closure.

The news comes as a shock to locals as they’re hit with a double whammy of shoe store closures.

2 Clarks in Stroud, Gloucestershire, has announced its closure Credit: Google Street View

Clarks has announced the closure of it’s Stroud branch, meaning those in search of shoes will now need to travel out of town to get them – with rival brand Shoe Zone also due to close.

Clarks – which is located in the high street – will close at the end of May this year.

Tony Davey, chair of the Stroud Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said the news was “very sad” and “will leave a gap to fill in the town”.

The closure follows a string as in 2023 the brand closed seven stores.

Its Gloucester store, located in Eastgate Street, is also due to shut at the end of March 2024.

Locals flocked to Facebook to share their reaction to the announcement.

Andy wrote: “Something really needs to be done to help small towns like Stroud to survive.

“As the big banks close down (I don’t think there are any left beyond Lloyds) – struggling high streets continue to decline as online shopping gathers pace.”

Lauren said: “That’s a real shame. Everything is going online. Won’t be able to pop into town for anything but a coffee soon.”

Carole added: “Such a shame, Stroud is not the same, we have lost so many good and affordable shops.”

“So sorry to hear this. Many positive memories of the shop over the years, taking my boys to buy school shoes.

“Bought their first shoes from the Clark’s shop when it was still in King Street!

“Since Wilko’s closed my trips to Stroud are reducing as I simply can’t get what I need in town,” offered Eva.

A Clarks spokesperson said: “Clarks confirms its store on High Street, Stroud, will close at the end of May 2024.

“We have a strong duty of care to all our employees, and we are working closely with the store team as they go through a period of consultation.

“We thank them all for their dedication in serving our customers over the years.

It continued: “We’d like to thank our loyal customers who have shopped with us at our store in Stroud, and we’ll be delighted to continue to serve them with our full range of products online and at our nearby Clarks stores in Cheltenham and Cirencester, as well as at our Outlet store at the Gloucester Quays.”

It comes as House of Fraser in Cavendish House, Cheltenham has also announced its closure.

The owners of Cavendish House confirmed it will close in mid-April.

Local’s said the shutting down of the building – which has welcomed shoppers since 1823 – is a “great shame”.