LAFC’s blockbuster summer signing Son Heung-Min said his move to the MLS club is a “dream come true” after a 10-year run with Tottenham Hotspur.

“Good afternoon everyone, what can I say? A dream come true. L.A., what a city.” Son said at his introductory news conference in L.A. on Wednesday. “Obviously, I just want to thank the ownership, John [Thorrington, co-president and general manager], Bennet [Rosenthal, lead managing owner], I mean, they’ve been absolutely working so hard to get me here and to join LAFC.

“I’m here, I’m more than happy, and so, so excited seeing all Korean fans outside there.”

LAFC signed Son as a designated player with a contract through 2027, including an option for 2028, and an additional option through June 2029. Sources told ESPN the agreement between LAFC and Spurs for the forward is worth around $26 million, a record for MLS.

Tottenham’s two-time Player of the Year said it was a difficult departure from the Premier League side he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, but one he was ready for.

“I think it was obviously very emotional, because I gave it [my] all,” said Son. “I just felt like I need a new chapter, I need a new challenge, which is [why] I choose LAFC, and obviously I’m very — I think we can say I’m old, but I still have a good physicality, good legs, and still have a good quality I would say.

“Obviously I’m here to perform, but also that I want to give some advice to the young players.”

After training during preseason with his former club, the three-time World Cup participant said he’s ready to make his MLS debut in the near future.

“My fitness is great, as I just went through preseason,” Son said. “I came here to play soccer, and I’m ready to play, but there’s some preparation work to be done, and I’ll work with the coaching staff and others to get on the pitch as soon as possible.”

With Tottenham, Son scored 137 goals in all competitions and was the first Asian player to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot award in the 2021-22 season. At LAFC, the forward will reconnect with former Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris.

LAFC currently sits sixth in the Western Conference standings and will next take a road trip to play Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Aug. 9.