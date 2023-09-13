TOTTENHAM star Son Heung-min was left stunned after being denied a clear penalty against Saudi Arabia.

The forward was put through on goal and he only had the goalkeeper to beat as he entered the box.

3 Son Heung-min was wiped out by Hassan Al Tambakti Credit: PA

3 The Tottenham forward could not believe he was not awarded a penalty Credit: Getty

3 The match was played in front of an empty St James’ Park Credit: PA

From nowhere Saudi defender Hassan Altambakti came across to make a last-ditch tackle, but he wiped out Son and was nowhere near the ball.

There was clear contact on Son’s right leg and the South Korea captain went to ground.

But referee Andy Madley somehow waved away Son’s appeals – leaving the Spurs man with an exasperated look on his face.

The decision did not influence the outcome of the friendly as Cho Gue-sung’s first-half strike gave South Korea a 1-0 win.

Son, 31, came through the game unscathed and Spurs fans will be grateful he has not had far to travel as the match was held at St James’ Park.

Saudi Arabia also played at Newcatle’s home ground last week in a 3-1 defeat to Costa Rica.

Both matches failed to attract fans with only 6,000 inside the ground to see Saudi lose to South Korea – in a 52,000-capacity stadium.

Newcastle are owned by the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is why it played host to two Saudi Arabia matches over the international break.

The PIF has invested into the playing squad and there are also plans to expand the capacity of St James’ Park.

The stadium has also been included as a host ground in the UK and Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028.