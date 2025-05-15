A woman and a man have been arrested in South Korea for allegedly trying to extort millions of won from Son Heung-min – the national team captain and one of Asia’s most celebrated footballers – by falsely claiming she was pregnant with his child and demanding money to keep the story quiet.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct said on Thursday that it was investigating a woman in her twenties for extortion and a man in his forties for attempted extortion, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily newspaper.

The woman is alleged to have first approached Son in June last year, claiming she was carrying his child and demanding several hundred million won – equivalent to hundreds of thousands of US dollars – in return for her silence. Her acquaintance reportedly followed up in March, contacting Son’s representatives in a further bid to extract money.

Son’s representatives filed a police complaint alleging blackmail on May 7, calling the pair’s claims “entirely false”. His agency, Son & Football, said it would pursue “strong legal action without leniency”.

The pair “threatened the player by saying they would spread false information”, the agency alleged. “We stress that Son Heung-min is unequivocally the victim in this case.”

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth in London on Friday. Photo: AFP

Son, 32, is one of South Korea’s most recognisable public figures, widely admired for both his achievements on the pitch and his disciplined, scandal-free image. He currently plays for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, where he also serves as captain, and has a devoted fan base in both South Korea and the United Kingdom.