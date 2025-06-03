The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are mourning the death of a family member of one of their all-time legends.

The Bombers revealed on Monday night that the oldest son of hall of famer Milt Stegall, Chase Stegall, died suddenly Monday.

Chase was a sophomore soccer player at DePaul University.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Chase Stegall, beloved son of Blue Bombers legend Milt Stegall,” said Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO Wade Miller in a statement. “Chase was a bright and talented young man with a promising future, and his loss is felt deeply across our entire Blue Bombers family.

“Our hearts go out to Milt, Darlene, and the entire Stegall family during this unimaginable time. We mourn with them and extend our deepest condolences, love and support.”

There are no details yet as to what caused his death.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend,” DePaul vice president and director of athletics DeWayne Peevy and head men’s soccer coach Mark Plotkin said in a joint statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase’s family, friends, teammates and all who loved him.

“In the coming days, we will support Chase’s family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University.”

Chase Stegall was only 20 years old.