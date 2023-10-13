This week on All Things Nintendo, it’s a slow news week, so we just jump right into Marcus Stewart’s Sonic Superstars review. Following an in-depth discussion, we throw to an interview recorded this past summer with Sonic Team’s chief brand and business officer, Ivo Gerscovich. Finally, the show wraps up with a Definitive Ranking featuring 2D platformers and an eShop Gem that came out this week.

If you’d like to follow Brian on social media, you can do so on his Instagram/Threads @BrianPShea or Twitter @BrianPShea. You can follow Marcus on Twitter: @MarcusStewart7.

The All Things Nintendo podcast is a weekly show where we celebrate, discuss, and break down all the latest games, news, and announcements from the industry’s most recognizable name. Each week, Brian is joined by different guests to talk about what’s happening in the world of Nintendo. Along the way, they’ll share personal stories, uncover hidden gems in the eShop, and even look back on the classics we all grew up with. A new episode hits every Friday!

Be sure to subscribe to All Things Nintendo on your favorite podcast platform. The show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:01:58 – Sonic Superstars Review

00:39:09 – Ivo Gerscovich on the Revival of Sonic

01:04:38 – Definitive Ranking: 2D Platformers

01:20:44 – eShop Gem of the Week: Wild Card Football

If you’d like to get in touch with the All Things Nintendo podcast, you can email Al[email protected], messaging Brian on Instagram (@BrianPShea), or by joining the official Game Informer Discord server. You can do that by linking your Discord account to your Twitch account and subscribing to the Game Informer Twitch channel. From there, find the All Things Nintendo channel under “Community Spaces.”

For Game Informer’s other podcast, be sure to check out The Game Informer Show with hosts Alex Van Aken, Marcus Stewart, and Kyle Hilliard, which covers the weekly happenings of the video game industry!