



There is a chance the PlayStation Portal will sell out as quickly as the PlayStation 5 did when it was first released, which is perhaps why Sony is currently limiting orders to one device per customer. We have yet to test the Portal, but if you’re someone who wants to secure a unit at launch, rest assured that multiple retailers have already opened up preorders in the US and several other countries. Here’s what you need to know.

The PlayStation Portal is a handheld device that can connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi. As a result, you can stream preinstalled PS5 games to the Portal’s eight-inch LCD screen, which runs at up to 1080p resolution and 60fps. The device also sports controllers on either side, which are reminiscent of Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller for the PS5 (they even support adaptive triggers and haptic feedback).

Sadly, the Portal doesn’t support Bluetooth, meaning it won’t be able to connect to your standard pair of wireless headphones. It does support Sony’s proprietary PlayStation Link wireless technology, however, allowing you to connect it to the forthcoming Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack in case you prefer a wired headset or pair of wired headphones.

As of right now, the PlayStation Portal is only available for preorder in select regions, including the US, UK, France, Belgium, Canada, and Japan. The latter two countries can’t preorder it from Sony, though it is available through Amazon’s Canadian and Japanese storefronts.

Update September 29th, 4:40PM ET: Updated to include additional preorder details for Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.





Source link