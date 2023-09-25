The Oscar-winning Hollywood legend Sophia Loren was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery over the weekend after she suffered a bad fall at her home in Geneva, Switzerland.

Loren Suffers Fall

Daily Mail reported that Loren, 89, was left with several fractures to her hip and and a series fracture to her femur after suffering a fall in her bathroom. The fall was confirmed by Loren’s team at her self-titled restaurant chain.

“A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures,” the statement read. “Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.”

“Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon,” it continued. “The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery.”

Loren’s sons Carlo Jr., 55, and Edoardo, 50, have been by her side since she got to the hospital. In order to recover from this surgery, Loren will need to have a brief convalescence before undergoing a long rehabilitation process. A spokesperson for the Loren family said that the surgery “went well and now she needs to rest and everything will be resolved,” according to The BBC.

“The surgery went well, and now we only need to wait,” the spokesperson added to Fox News. “I have no additional information at the moment.”

Loren had been scheduled to open a fourth branch of her restaurant chain in Bari, Italy, on Tuesday, at which time she was also set to receive honorary citizenship from the city, but these events have each been cancelled.

Loren’s Recent Film

Loren most recently starred in the 2020 movie The Life Ahead, portraying a Holocaust survivor who bonds with a 12-year-old Nigerian immigrant. The film was directed by her son Edoardo, and it won Loren a David di Donatello Award for best actress.

While promoting this movie, Loren said, “I love cinema so much. I want to keep doing it forever. I know it’s difficult to find good stories, but sometimes I fall in love with the right ones. I intend to make movies forever.”

Check out a trailer for this movie below.

Earlier this year, Loren was named as one of the AFT 50 greatest movies of classical Hollywood cinema, being the only living actress to make this elite list. Her last public appearance was at the Armani fashion show in Venice on September 2, which was held during the 80th Venice Film Festival.

Loren Feels Younger Than She Is

Loren, who turned 89 less than a week ago, has previously opened up about feeling decades younger than she is.

“Sometimes when I say I’m 86, I don’t believe it. I feel 20,” she said in 2020. “Why change your body and be somebody else if you are happy inside? I never thought of that – never. I like what I have. I like me!”

In 2019, Loren talked about how “life” itself has been inspiring her.

“If you don’t take the opportunity to do things at the right time, what are you waiting for?” Loren explained at the time. “And my family inspires me. I have two beautiful children, and they gave me children.”

“So for me, I’m always surrounded by a great, great love every day,” she continued. “I think every day is an opportunity for life, to do something you want to do. That inspires me… You just love yourself, and you love what you do.”

Loren is one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden era. Please join us in saying a prayer for her as she recovers from this fall.