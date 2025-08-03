Rapper and record producer Soulja Boy was arrested early Sunday morning in Los Angeles and charged with possession of a firearm during a traffic stop, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The musician, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was stopped by police at around 2:35 a.m. local time on the intersection of Melrose and Genesee avenues, police said.

“A passenger was detained and police arrested DeAndre Cortez Way for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm,” the LAPD said, which is a felony.

Online records show that the 35-year-old was arrested at around 2:50 a.m. It is not clear if he has since been released, or where he is being held.

NBC News has reached out to a representative for Way.

Earlier this year, Way was found liable for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant after a three-week trial in California. A jury awarded the woman $4 million in damages. The woman had originally filed the suit in 2021.

Rickey Ivie, an attorney for the musician at the time, said that the evidence did not support the verdict.

“It is unfortunate that aspersions and misperceptions of a culture were allowed to influence the trial,” Ivie said. “Mr. Way fully intends to pursue his post-trial remedies and to fight for a just result in this case.”

This is not the only time a woman has come forward with accusations of assault against Way.

Months later in 2021, another woman who claimed to be dating the rapper filed a lawsuit against him alleging physical and sexual abuse. Another ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit against Way in 2020, alleging assault, battery and false imprisonment.

The artist rose to fame in 2007 when his debut single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.