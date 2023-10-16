Soulja Boy has had enough of another rapper claiming to be the first at something — and this time, it’s Lil Yachty feeling Big Draco’s wrath.

The “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper blasted Lil Boat on Sunday (October 15) after Yachty claimed that he and Post Malone were the first rappers to stream on Twitch back in 2017.

“I ain’t gon’ even cap,” Soulja Boy began in his tirade. “Lil Yachty, sit yo bitch-ass down, n-gga. Drake, you and Lil Yachty getting on my muthafucking nerves. Fuck wrong with y’all pussy-ass n-ggas?

“Lil Yachty, you is a bitch n-gga. Fruity-ass n-gga. Painting yo muthafucking toe nails and shit. Bitch, you wasn’t the first n-gga to do shit. Lil bitch-ass, pussy-ass, punk-ass, Oreo-looking ass, fuck-ass n-gga.”

Soulja continued to attack Boat by saying: “I’m getting tired of y’all fuck n-ggas. Lil bitch-ass n-gga. Lil Black-ass n-gga … Lil Yachty, sit your lil’ pussy-ass ass down. Bitch-ass n-gga. You wasn’t the first n-gga to do shit. I’m getting tired of y’all pussy ass n-ggas, man.”

Watch the clip below.

Lil Yachty may have claimed to be the first rapper on Twitch in 2017, but according toSocialBlade, Soulja Boy launched his own Twitch account in December 2016, so he might have a point here and be able to add another Infinity Stone to his list of “firsts.”

In light of this information, fans backed up Soulja Boy’s rant in 2Cool2Bl0g‘s Instagram comment section.

“Lmao facts Soulja boy a legend he started a lot of Shìt y’all better put some respect on it,” one wrote, while another added: “I swear, Soulja boy is the first at everything.”

Draco went viral on Twitch when he nearly blew out his speakers during a 2018 stream while previewing a new track.

Lil Yachty’s original comments about streaming were made in a vlog posted to Cool Kicks’ YouTube page over the weekend.

“I was the first rapper to stream,” he claimed. “2017. Before anyone, Twitch wasn’t even popping and I was on Twitch. It was me and Post Malone on Twitch. 2017, nobody was there. I think I was there before Post Malone, but it was just us as the only rappers. Seven years ago.”

The Atlanta native also claimed that top streamers like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross make “more money than 90 percent of rappers.”

Watch the video below: