Soulja Boy has responded to the criticism he has received over his career by taking credit for ushering in the new era of Hip Hop, rather than killing the craft.

On Sunday (August 13), the 33-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reflect on his contributions to the culture on its 50th anniversary.

He wrote: “When I came in the game they said I killed hip hop. But really, I birthed the new wave of hip hop with internet/streaming. Ahead of my time. #HipHop50”

Soulja added: “Now everyone vlogs their career like me. Now everyone uploads their music to the internet. Now everyone goes live for their fans. I started it. Thank me or not. Flowers/Credit or not. #HipHop50”

Though his role in furthering Hip Hop is undeniable, Big Draco’s skateboarding skills clearly need some work. On Monday (August 14), the rapper almost suffered a nasty fall during a concert as a result of said shortcoming.

Soulja decided to enter a recent show by rolling in on his skateboard, but soon after hopping on the board, he nearly tripped and fell in front of the audience. Luckily he was able to recover, following which he ran through his show as usual.

“Almost fell off my skate board lmao,” Soulja wrote in an Instagram post about the incident. “I love y’all!”

Back in April, the internet sensation unveiled his new skateboarding abilities. Even then, he took to Instagram to hit a mini halfpipe. Soulja wore protective gear minus a helmet and dipped into the halfpipe smoothly until he got to the other end and the skateboard shot out from under him.

The way the Atlanta rapper tried to break his fall could have ended up in him fracturing his leg, as he said in the video.

“I’m good,” he said as he lay on the ground. “I almost broke my leg.”