Soulja Boy has gone after those clowning him for his diamond chain breaking off his neck during a recent show.

Big Draco set the record straight on the jewelry gaffe over the weekend when he targeted NoJumper in a rant posted to his Instagram Story.

“NoJumper, if you don’t shut yo bitch-ass up n-gga and stop posting me with this random shit. I had on tennis chains,” he explained. “I had on too many chains, first of all.

“This mothafuckin chain too heavy for this link. You’s a bitch, n-gga, when I get to L.A. we gon’ do the interview, n-gga. Get off my dick, n-gga.”

Soulja Boy speaks out after his chain falls apart during show 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y7B9vl2Egh — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 18, 2023

Footage went viral over the weekend of Soulja Boy suffering a jewelry blunder which saw his chain slide off his neck and scrambling on stage to locate the ice while still continuing to perform his “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” anthem.

Some fans hopped into Akademiks‘ comment section alleging that Soulja Boy’s jewelry was fake.

“N-gga chain fell apart like some damn legos,” one person wrote as another said, “We ain’t forget bro was in the middle of the mall buying watches of them stands.”

Hopefully, Soulja Boy has his jewelry situation figured out when it comes to his chains and performing attire as he’s got a slew of shows slated for Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California this week.

Meanwhile, Big Draco took aim at the recent MTV Video Music Awards and their celebration of Hip Hop 50.

“VMAs was Wack. No Travis and he just dropped best album. No lil baby. Where was 50 cent ain’t this 50 years of hip hop? Fuck this Shit free thug,” he began. “Why young boy ain’t ever perform at VMAs or BET? Music game Fucked up let the real ones shine.

“I mean where was drake? Where was Beyonce? Jay z? Ye? Mtv fell off simple. Let’s see what they do next year. Not impressed. At all.”

Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary has been on Soulja Boy’s mind for some time. Last month on the genre’s actual birthday, the 33-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reflect on his contributions to the culture.

He wrote: “When I came in the game they said I killed hip hop. But really, I birthed the new wave of hip hop with internet/streaming. Ahead of my time. #HipHop50.”

Soulja added: “Now everyone vlogs their career like me. Now everyone uploads their music to the internet. Now everyone goes live for their fans. I started it. Thank me or not. Flowers/Credit or not. #HipHop50.”