Soulja Boy has just discovered that he’ll have to part with a few assets — including his cash and his cars — to satisfy a debt he owes to his ex that totals more than a half-million dollars.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online reveal that the “Crank That” rapper will have to surrender his yellow Bentley, a red Lamborghini, a Dodge Charger Hellcat, and a yellow Mercedes-Benz. The court order, which was signed on Friday (September 29), states that he will also have to surrender a diamond-studded “Soulja Boy” neck chain worth $10,000 and a black Cartier watch worth $8,000, as well as all cash over $1,000, in order to satisfy a debt totaling close to $500,000, which Soulja’s ex Kayla Myers won in a lawsuit against the rapper.

The order also states that the Sheriff’s Department will enter Soulja Boy’s property at any given time to seize the property, and he is not allowed to interfere with the seizure.

Back in July, the rapper (real name DeAndre Cortez Way) revealed to the courts that despite bragging about all the money he makes and has made, he doesn’t own the home he lives in, and he has a debt to the IRS totaling more than $1 million.

What’s more, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper admits that his assets are limited: he owns three cars (two worth $250,000 each, and one worth $100,000), has about $18,000 worth of jewelry, and $50,000 worth of stock.

He made these revelations in an attempt to prevent the courts from levying the punitive damages awarded to Myers — and, failing that, to throw the whole case out and get a retrial.

Both of these efforts were unsuccessful, and Soulja Boy has exhausted all of his appeals.

Soulja was sued by his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers back in 2020 for assault, battery and false imprisonment. The alleged assault and kidnapping occurred at his Malibu home and reportedly lasted for six hours.

The SODMG founder was never criminally charged for the assault, but cops later discovered weapons in his home, which violated his probation. He denied any wrongdoing and blamed a third party for Myers’ injuries.

Later that same month, Soulja Boy was ordered to pay Myers $235,000 when the jury found in her favor.

Part of the reason the rapper-turned-Twitch streamer wants a new trial is that shortly after a jury awarded Myers $235,000, she was awarded an additional $236,000 in “punitive damages,” which is what’s awarded when a defendant is punished for what the court deems is negligence and/or malice on his/her part. In total, the judgment awarded to Myers came close to $500,000.