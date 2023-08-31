The Sound Of Freedom star Jim Caviezel has just dropped a bomb about the upcoming Passion Of The Christ sequel that is sure to have fans very excited.

So I’m going to have to wait to post official numbers, however Sound of Freedom by Angel Studios, starring Jim Caviezel (passion of the christ) w/ some input from Mel Gibson, is absolutely destroying Indiana Jones in the box office. It’s in half the theaters IJ is too. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vJUBf4hs2H — 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) July 5, 2023

Passion Of The Christ Sequel

Caviezel portrayed Jesus Christ in the 2004 Mel Gibson-directed hit movie The Passion Of The Christ, and a sequel has been in the works ever since. In a recent interview, Caviezel confirmed that the sequel is indeed happening, and it sounds like it is going to be epic!

“We’re going to do the Resurrection and that will be the biggest film in the history of the world,” Caviezel said. “I think it might be two movies, I don’t think it’s going to be three, but it could be. It could be one. So, depends how he [Mel Gibson] wants to do it.”

“He took me through all of the scenes and I was on the floor crying […] it’ll be one of the best things you’ve ever seen. I can’t tell you [when it’s coming out],” he continued. “If I told you I’d have to kill you.”

Check out Caviezel’s full comments on this in the video below.

Caviezel And Gibson Returning For Sequel

Daily Mail reported back in January that the sequel to The Passion of the Christ was set to “begin filming in the next few months,” and that Caviezel would be reprising his role of Jesus Christ while Gibson would serve as the director on the project.

“Gibson has been hard at work on the screenplay with Braveheart screenwriter Randall Wallace,” said veteran film journalist Jordan Ruimy, according to CBN News. “There have already been six drafts. ‘Resurrection’ would focus on the twenty-four hours encompassing Jesus’ passion and the events that occurred three days between his crucifixion and resurrection.”

The Passion of the Christ is the highest grossing R-rated movie in the history of the U.S. box office, making $612 million worldwide on a budget of $30 million. Though it was a huge financial success, the film was hit with various negative reviews, with some claiming it was too violent and others saying that it deviated too much from the legendary biblical story that it is based on. There were some critics who even claimed that the film was anti-semitic.

Check out a trailer for the original Passion Of The Christ in the video below.

Christians Excited For Passion Of The Christ Sequel

Certain Critics may not have been fans of this movie, but there is a huge number of Christians out there who are very excited about the sequel.

“The evangelical community considers ‘The Passion’ the biggest movie ever out of Hollywood, and they kept telling us that they think a sequel will be even bigger,” Passion Of The Christ screenwriter Wallace told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2016.

“I always wanted to tell this story,” he continued. “‘The Passion’ is the beginning, and there’s a lot more story to tell.”

Newsmax reported that Wallace will be returning as screenwriter for the sequel, which will “focus on the 24 hours encompassing Jesus’ passion and the events that occurred three days between his crucifixion and resurrection.”

What hope do you draw from the promise of the resurrection? “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:” John 11:25 pic.twitter.com/n3AnfxhMhu — Let Your Lower Lights be Burning (@OurLighthouseKp) August 26, 2023

Gibson explained in 2016 that he wanted to take his time with the sequel to make sure that he got it right.

“We’re talking about that,” he told CP Entertainment at the time. “Of course, that is a huge undertaking. And you know, it’s not ‘The Passion 2.’ It’s called ‘The Resurrection.’ Of course, that’s a very big subject, and it needs to be looked at because we don’t want to just do a simple rendering of it — you know, read what happened.”

“But in order to read it, experience, and explore probably deeper meanings of what it’s about, it’s going to take some doing, and Randall Wallace is up to the task,” Gibson continued.

This comes at an exciting time for Caviezel, as Sound Of Freedom is one of the biggest surprise hits of the summer. We can’t wait to see what the sequel to The Passion Of The Christ is like once it finally comes to fruition!