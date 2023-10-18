The Sound Of Freedom star Mira Sorvino suffered an injury while competing on “Dancing With The Stars” this week.

Please vote now! Text Mira to 21523 thank you!! https://t.co/Cb3JM9TrW7 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 18, 2023

Sorvino Injured On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Sorvino, 56, was rushed to the hospital after she slipped and fell during a grueling dance rehearsal before the show last night.

“I just wiped out because I was… overdoing [it],” Sorvino admitted to Fox News. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to keep working on that turn, and he’ll be happy to see how well I do it tomorrow’ … I landed on my wrist.”

Sorvino had to go to urgent care for treatment, and while she was able to perform on Tuesday night’s show for Disney night, she had to wear a wrist brace on the dance floor.

Despite this, Sorvino appeared to be having the time of her life as she danced with her partner to Gleb Savchenko to the song “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from the classic Disney film Cinderella. She was able to score three 7s from the judges, giving her a total score of 21.

Check out Sorvino’s performance for yourself in the video below.

Sorvino Embracing Her Sexuality

After surviving last night’s elimination, Sorvino talked about how tough her training regime has become since joining the reality television dancing competition.

“My fitness routine is ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ is Gleb Savchenko,” she explained. “We rehearse for at least 4 hours a day. He has also given me all these tremendous ab workouts which are so hard, but good… some nights I will double up and I’ll either swim or I’ll do… the elliptical. But when we’re really rehearsing hard, there’s no energy left for that.”

Sorvino, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar back in 1995 for her work in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite, told Fox News earlier in the season that she’s trying to embrace her sexuality on “Dancing With The Stars.”

“I think it’s been a long time since I’ve thought of myself as, like, sexy,” she said. “We don’t think of ourselves that way when we enter… the motherhood phase. And maybe that’s a mistake… we should always embrace our sexuality, but… I’m not… living in that at the moment.”

Sorvino, who is a mother to four children, admitted that this has been her biggest “challenge” as she tries to “re-access that confidence” so she can “sell this sexy number.”

“All of us moms… we trade that young single person who is kind of confident in her sensuality… to being like the mothering person, the caretaker, the loving person who’s there, but not the person who… shines in her own sexy light,” she said.

Related: Maureen McCormick Supports Barry Williams As He Dances To ‘Brady Bunch’ Song On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Sorvino Stars In ‘Sound Of Freedom’

This comes after Sorvino starred alongside Jim Caviezel in the surprise summer hit Sound Of Freedom, which exposes the very real issue of human trafficking. This is an issue that Sorvino holds dear to her heart, as she has been active in fighting against it for years.

“I think that the human brain has a hard time understanding coming back from something so horrific as child rape of small children. I mean, it’s so dark,” Sorvino told the Christian Business Network promoting the film. “That we’re just like, oh those poor children, oh, but almost like they’re already dead, you know. Like, we turn away because…we feel powerless to help and so horrified that we’d rather not think about it.”

“Do you hear that? That’s the sound of freedom.” SOUND OF FREEDOM (2023) Starring: Jim Caviezel . Mira Sorvino . Bill Camp . Kurt Fuller . Gerardo Taracena . José Zúñiga . Scott Haze Director: Alejandro Gómez Monteverde My Rating: 8 out of 10pic.twitter.com/DzQKQZ7fUL — We Love Movies !!! 🎬 (@MoviePolls4U) October 8, 2023

Related: ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Stays Strong At Box Office As Woke ‘Barbie’ Movie Dominates

“That’s where the traffickers win, that’s where the evil people win,” she continued. “And you know, we all have to rise up and be so disgusted and so moved to help these people that we change the equation for them and we give them that hand out of this trafficking situation, which right now only 0.4 percent of all trafficking victims in the world enjoy. Only 0.4 percent of trafficking victims get discovered, rescued, or exited themselves. The [other] 99.6 percent are going to be trafficked for life or until they…get sick, or age out, or die.”

Sorvino was touched by just how successful Sound Of Freedom was.

“To see people… [with] their hearts in their throats, like watching this unfold and understanding the reality of two million children in the world who are trapped in child sex exploitation right now who are being trafficked and sold to evil people who have not one wit of compassion or empathy for them as human children—it was powerful,” she said.

Check out her full comments on this in the video below.

After surviving last night’s elimination, Sorvino is one of ten celebrities who are still competing on “Dancing With The Stars.” Only time will tell how long she will last on the show, but we would love to see her go on a lengthy run, and perhaps even take the mirror ball trophy home!