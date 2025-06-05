BYU men’s basketball coach Kevin Young has signed a new long-term contract extension with the program, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The new deal comes on the heels of a Sweet 16 run in Young’s first season and the arrival of freshman A.J. Dybantsa, a potential No. 1 NBA draft pick.

Young’s extension is the latest investment by BYU into its men’s basketball program.

Young’s first season at BYU was a resounding success after replacing Mark Pope, who left for Kentucky. The Cougars went 26-10 and finished third in the Big 12 regular-season standings at 14-6.

BYU advanced to the Sweet 16 for just the third time in program history before falling to Alabama 113-88.

Young added to his success by securing ESPN’s No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, Dybantsa, who picked BYU over Alabama, North Carolina and Kansas. Dybantsa is the centerpiece of the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in ESPN’s rankings that includes ESPN 100 center Xavion Staton (No. 55) and four-star big man Chamberlin Burgess.