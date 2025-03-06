Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Alex Jensen has agreed a deal to become the next men’s basketball coach at the University of Utah, sources told ESPN.

Jensen is a Utah native who won Mr. Basketball in the state in 1994 and then played his college basketball for the Utes under Rick Majerus, winning Mountain West Player of the Year in 2000 and helping lead the program to four NCAA tournament appearances. He also was a starter on the Utah team that went to the 1998 national championship game and lost to Kentucky.

Jensen joined Jason Kidd’s staff in Dallas in 2023 after a decade as an assistant with the Utah Jazz, advancing to the NBA playoffs six times. He has experience coaching in college, spending four seasons as an assistant coach at Saint Louis under Majerus before moving into the professional ranks.

Editor’s Picks

Jensen will replace Craig Smith, who was fired last month toward the end of his fourth season in charge of the program. Smith led the Utes with a 65-62 record, failing to reach the NCAA tournament in any of his seasons as head coach. They won 22 games last season, playing themselves onto the NCAA tournament bubble, but lost eight of their final 12 regular-season games to fall out of consideration.

Jensen was involved in the last Utah coaching search in 2021, before withdrawing his name from consideration deep into the process. The Utes hired Smith to replace Larry Krystkowiak two days later.

Utah hasn’t advanced to the NCAA tournament since 2016 and has only made four appearances since Majerus stepped down for health reasons in 2004.

The program will now try to follow a similar path to in-state rival BYU, which hired Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young to replace Mark Pope last spring.

Buoyed by an influx of NIL support, the Cougars have won seven games in a row and are poised to win their first NCAA tournament game since 2011. They also landed No. 1-ranked recruit A.J. Dybantsa in December, beating out the likes of North Carolina and Alabama for the talented wing.