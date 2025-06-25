Texas State officials have informed the Sun Belt conference that they are expecting an offer from the Pac-12 in the near future, sources told ESPN.

The talks between Texas State and the Pac-12 have intensified in the last 24 hours, per ESPN sources, although a formal offer from the Pac-12 to Texas State has yet to be delivered.

A formal offer is anticipated in the near future, per sources, as Texas State is in talks to join the league for the 2026-27 school year.

It’d be the next step in the courtship, which may not formally conclude until Monday because of the process required. To formally accept an offer upon receipt, Texas State would need to call a Board of Regents meeting, which requires 72 hours of notice to convene, per state of Texas open meeting laws.

Pac-12 officials have also alerted the Sun Belt of the talks with Texas State, per sources. Texas State has been the heavy favorite to join the league for months.

That anticipation has increased this week because Texas State’s exit fee to join Pac-12 for 2026 doubles from $5 million to $10 million on July 1. For formal board approval and to avoid the buyout, Texas State’s invitation would have to come late this week.

Texas State would become the league’s eighth football member, which the Pac-12 needs as a minimum to operate as an FBS conference. (There’d be nine overall, including Gonzaga.)

The Pac-12’s football membership for 2026 consists of Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah State and Fresno State. Gonzaga doesn’t sponsor football, but is also in the league.

Texas State is a school of 40,000 students that gives the Pac-12 a presence in the football-rich state of Texas. It joined the WAC in 2012 under coach Dennis Franchione and entered the Sun Belt a year later.

Texas State held a verbal offer in the fall to join the Mountain West conference, but ultimately turned that down.

Texas State is coming off back-to-back bowl wins and an eight-win seasons under head coach G.J. Kinne.