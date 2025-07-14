Zackie Achmat, once at the center of South Africa’s push for lifesaving H.I.V. treatment, has come out of retirement as U.S. funding cuts and his own government’s inertia revive old fears.
Source link
Zackie Achmat, once at the center of South Africa’s push for lifesaving H.I.V. treatment, has come out of retirement as U.S. funding cuts and his own government’s inertia revive old fears.
Source link
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co