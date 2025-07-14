The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements has received updates from the Department of Human Settlements, the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements, and the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane and City of Cape Town on various petitions the committee is considering and has highlighted mixed reactions to the reports. The committee remains of the view that all stakeholders must not rest on their laurels in bringing finality to the petitions.

SLOVO PARK INFORMAL SETTLEMENTS UPGRADING

The committee welcomed the progress made by both the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements and the City of Johannesburg, including the completion of the electrification of households. Also, the committee welcomed the appointment of Joburg Water for the installation of water and sewage infrastructure. The committee has highlighted that in the context of the history of the promises made to the residents of Slovo Park, the movement is welcomed, albeit long overdue.

The committee also welcomed the collaboration between the City of Johannesburg and the provincial department to achieve the medium and long-term interventions planned for the area. The committee has also urged all stakeholders to expedite procurement and other related processes to ensure the achievement of targets.

Also, the committee welcomed the assurance that community engagements and sharing of information with residents have been enhanced to ensure a free flow of information between the government and the people. “The issue of stakeholder engagement is critical to allay fears and eliminate any flare-up of protests. It is critical that as new developments arise and some impediments delay projects, people are informed,” said Mr Nocks Seabi, the Chairperson of the committee.

MAWIGA PETITION

Members of the committee were disappointed with the slow response to finding solutions to the petitioners’ challenges. While the committee acknowledged that there is progress with sites identified and agreed to by two petitioners, the fact that the building of top structures will only commence next year is concerning. Despite this, the committee called for clear monitoring of the progress to ensure that timelines are adhered to, especially in the context of the length of time it has taken to get to this point.

The MAWIGA (Mabopane, Winterveld and Ga-Rankuwa petitioners) submitted a petition alleging maladministration against the City of Tshwane and North West Housing Corporation officials for illegally selling and transferring their properties without their consent.

The committee has called on the City of Tshwane and the Gauteng Provincial Government to expedite the processes to obtain the clearance certificate on the identified land for Mr Mere. The committee has mandated the city to provide regular progress reports on processes to obtain the clearance certificate.

With regards to the North West Provincial Government, the committee is concerned that the Rustenburg Municipality does not have the appetite to approve a house on the military veteran’s quantum on the site identified because the site is on prime land. The committee has called on the department to heighten engagement to ensure that an alternative site is found and that Mr Kgasoe is engaged to ascertain that he agrees with the site.

Despite these challenges, the committee noted that commendable work has been done to resolve the petitions.

New Mandela Square (Western Cape)

The committee has welcomed commendable progress in achieving the project milestones promised to the committee. Despite this, the committee has called for mechanisms to ensure that the implementation of the projects is not hampered by inter-departmental dependencies, such as the procurement of private land and installation of bulk services.

The committee is cognisant that in most cases, projects are affected by delays from varying spheres of government and has called for proactive measures to ensure that this does not hamper progress.

The committee remains committed to receiving regular reports to ensure the resolution of the various petitions being considered by the committee.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.