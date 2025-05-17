Eight people in one small house in a South African township were found shot dead, the police said on Saturday, the latest such mass shooting in a country battling a wave of gun violence and gang turf wars.

Six men and two women, ages 22 to 40, were found “lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds,” the police said in a statement. An unknown number of assailants had reportedly entered the home Friday night and opened fire, killing those inside, the statement said.

It is unclear whether the victims were related. The police said they had started a manhunt and were investigating a possible motive.

South Africa has long recorded high rates of violent crime, but more recently gunmen have started targeting taverns and family gatherings in assassination-style hits. Experts say the violence is often the result of turf wars and reprisals between criminal networks. The police say such shootings also highlight the role of family networks in criminal activity, as well as the targeting of relatives in revenge killings.