Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

21 mins. South Africa are brutalising the Ireland tackle line, with Ringrose the latest to be bumped over, before Willemse slides a lovely kick into touch close to the Ireland line which Kelleher can’t throw straight. Ringrose needs and HIA after that, and is replaced by Robbie Henshaw.

18 mins. James Lowe wins a huge jackal turnover to give his team a lineout on the SA 22, and Kelleher has found his groove it seems as he finds Ryan. It goes off the top for a big Aki carry, but the clearout is too slow allowing Du Toit to win a turovoer pen of his own.

16 mins. Everyone gets a merciful breather as some time is taken to set a Bok scrum while a bit of treatment is doled out. It’s held solid for De Klerk to play it and put his side on the attack in the Ireland half.

13 mins. Peter O’Mahoney claims a lineout throw from Kelleher! Let joy be unconfined in the Irish ranks! The possession is worked left quickly to Keenan who hits the line on an outside drift off a long Ringrose pass sets off on a 30 metre run to up the shadow of the Bok line. But it’s lost forward! Both sides are making inroads with possession. What a game so far.

10 mins. Four is not a charm for Kelleher as he flings the ball high over James Ryan’s extended arms on the SA 22. Yikes.

7 mins. The Boks have started again with the defensive pattern of sprinting up on the first receiver that so disrupted Scotland and Finn Russell, and De Klerk is this close to nicking the ball, but knocks on. Kelleher misses another lineout – that’s zero from three and I can’t see Farrell tolerating this much longer no matter how early in the match it is, the hooker could get, er, hooked. James Ryan of Ireland can’t reach the ball at a lineout. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile/Getty Images Here’s a view of that lineout from the touch line. Photograph: Aurélien Morissard/AP Updated at 15.25 EDT

My word that was a unreasonable amount of action in the opening five minutes! I could do with a drinks break.

PENALTY! South Africa 3 – 0 Ireland (Manie Libbok) 5 mins. The gambit fails as Kelleher can only find and SA jumper – the Irish hooker is 0 from 2 with lineouts so far. Arendse breaks into open pasture on the resulting possession after the ball bounces over Lowe’s well thatched head before Ringrose scrags him. Two phases later, Ireland are offside. Libbok tees is up and opens the scoring.

2 mins. South Africa show some early intent with Willemse running the kick off, then De Klerk fling the ball in a failed attempt to kind Kolbe early that the winger can’t hold. Ireland have an early lineout and are on the ball and working phases in the Bok 22, already looking busy and machine like. Kitshoff is slow to roll away from the ruck. Penalty Ireland and Sexton puts in in the corner! Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne (centre) is tackled by South Africa’s Steven Kitshoff. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP Updated at 15.27 EDT

KICK OFF! The wait is over as Sexton drop kicks the ball long into the Bok 22 to put the show on the road.

The noise is absolutely deafening as the anthems come to an end. Kick off is minutes away… The Irish fans join in during their national anthem. Photograph: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images South African supporters sing their national anthem. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.12 EDT

Siya Kolisi, clapping and singing in full voice, leads his team into the tunnel to await Ireland, Sexton on point puffing out his cheeks and silently focusing. A perfect vignette of how there is not any single correct approach to oustanding leadership.

James offers this via email, “Fun fact: Kwagga Smith is named after an extinct relative of the zebra.” Wow, there was a relative of the zebra called Albertus Stephanus?

“Evening Lee, this is massive for both teams but a tad more for Ireland.” reckons John McEnerney. The Boks have been there and done it but we haven’t; this game will be one for us to make a huge statement. Winning in the November Tests is all well and good, but this is what it’s all about – the World Cup against the best. Heart says Ireland, head doesn’t know.”

“SA have laid down the gauntlet, which shows huge respect for Ireland. Ireland will go and play as they know they can.” venture Paul Butler. “The World Cup is a tournament that has tripped us up many times. But, this team and their style and cameradarie is something special.” “I am nervous sitting here at home in Leitrim, but I feel Ireland can win this.” “A big shout out to our son who is watching the game in The Lucky Llama in La Paz, Bolivia.” I, for one, wish I was with your son, Paul.

Rob Kitson sees this as the chance to make statement for the rest of the tournament.

What does this match mean to you at this stage of the tournament? Tell me everything on the e-mither if you so wish.

Teams Much pre-match talk has concerned the Springboks 7:1 split on the bench, with sensible pondering of the inherent risk of having only a scrum-half as backs cover; while the more loco takes have declared it immoral. There is method to it, though. Ireland have a mobile and dymanic game with much expected of the forwards, so having nearly two entire packs to burn themselves out defending, dominating and therefore negating this opposition strength is unusual but not unhinged. Other than this, both sides have gone with what would be expected. Ireland’s first choice match squad is more predictable than Jonny Wilkinson making no sense on television and South Africa’s 23 is not too far off that. South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Jean Kleyn, 20 RG Snyman, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Kwagga Smith, 23 Cobus Reinach Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O’Mahony, 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 David Kilcoyne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Robbie Henshaw