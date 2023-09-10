Scotland hope to shake-off underdog status in tough World Cup group
South Africa go into the Rugby World Cup as title holders, and fresh off the back of a 30-point victory over New Zealand on the eve of the tournament.
While Ireland are the world number one, South Africa will be looking for back-to-back trophies after they beat England in the final four years ago in Japan.
History does not fall in Scotland’s favour either, the teams have played 28 times since 1906, but Scotland have won just four matches since that first tour. The teams have met twice in Rugby World Cups, with the Springboks winning both, in 1999 and 2015.
If history takes its course again, Scotland may focus on records closer to home, with both Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe looking to close down Stuart Hogg’s record of 27 tries.
Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from the Stade de Marseille below.
South Africa 6-0 Scotland, 34 mins
A big win for Scotland from the driving lineout. The Springbok’s physicality is repelled superbly as the maul collapses. Srum Scotland.
Ben Fleming10 September 2023 17:32
South Africa 6-0 Scotland, 30 mins
Huge chance for Scotland! Kriel flies out defence in the midfield but gets nothing of the ball and suddenly Scotland have a huge numbers advantage. It’s three-on-one with Graham on the ball but the winger decides to go alone and that’s surely the wrong choice as he gets taken down by a recovering challenge from Libbok.
Big opportunity gone there for Scotland but encouraging signs for Townsend’s men.
Ben Fleming10 September 2023 17:29
South Africa 6-0 Scotland, 27 mins
A couple of big collisions in and around the South African 22, with Russell and Arendse coming together. A nasty blow to the ribs for the Scot but he’s back on his feet eventually.
Ben Fleming10 September 2023 17:27
South Africa 6-0 Scotland, 26 mins
A big loss for the Springboks, though, just after that penalty. Imposing second row Etzebeth appears to have a problem with his leg and has to make way.
Snyman comes on to replace him.
Ben Fleming10 September 2023 17:22
PENALTY! South Africa 6-0 Scotland, (Libbok, 25 mins)
Tuipulotu has his hands in the ruck when he shouldn’t as South African defence swarm over him to win a penalty.
Libbok converts and South Africa double their lead.
Ben Fleming10 September 2023 17:20
South Africa 3-0 Scotland, 22 mins
A second Scotland kick is charged down but Kinghorn is able to punt the ball clear. But it’s a terrific response in defence from Graham to tackle the Sprinbok player into touch and the tension spills over.
Shirts pulled, plenty of pushing and shoving but nothing too serious. Referee Angus Gardner gives a stern warning to both sides but nothing more.
Ben Fleming10 September 2023 17:16
South Africa 3-0 Scotland, 20 mins
Now it’s South Africa who make an unforced error, as a knock-on gifts Scotland back the ball inside their own 22.
Ben Fleming10 September 2023 17:10
Jack Rathborn10 September 2023 17:08
South Africa 3-0 Scotland, 18 mins
A second error at the lineout from Scotland inside the South African half. Not the ideal start for Townsend’s side who have wasted possession on both occasions that they have got into the opposition half.
Ben Fleming10 September 2023 17:07
PENALTY! South Africa 3-0 Scotland, (Libbok, 13 mins)
Having just survived an early missed penalty, it’s sloppy from Scotland and Russell, in particular. A deliberate knock-on catches the eye of the ref and, this time, Libbok makes no mistake from directly in front of the posts.
An early lead for the Springboks and you can’t say they don’t deserve that.
Ben Fleming10 September 2023 17:03