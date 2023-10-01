Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Some real emotion in that Tongan outfit during their anthem. This is their third successive match against a top tier nation at the 2023 World Cup … South Africa observe the Sipi Tau before kick-off. You get the sense that Tonga want to spoil the party tonight.

We’re almost ready for action in this one. Is it just a question of margin when it comes to a Springboks’ victory or can Tonga pull out something special in Marseille tonight?

The Springboks are under no illusions about Tonga’s danger man tonight:

A lovely email from Dan Zilic: Watching from Germany, no coverage on public broadcasters or mainstream channels. The channel showing it though has invited Howard Carpendale to co-commentate, who is a 75-year-old South African singer who became famous in Germany in the 80s (had a number one hit) and is a bit of a legend and these random and unknown rugby presenters (unknown in the public, known in the tiny German rugby realm) have been talking about it all week. Match should be fun but I am kind of excited about this! Thanks for the live commentary & was really helpful while watching from France on holiday the last weeks! Thanks for getting in touch Dan! I’m not sure my live commentary will stand up to Howard’s, though. Updated at 14.37 EDT

The Wallabies are still alive in this World Cup. Just.

Permutations! A bonus point victory for South Africa tonight will lift them to the top of Pool B – they’re on 10 points now, with Ireland currently top with 14 – and will probably be enough for them to secure a quarter-final place. If Scotland beat Ireland with a bonus point next weekend – and the Irish pick up a losing bonus point – things will start to get complicated. We could feasibly end up with three teams locked on 15 points … then it comes down to points difference. So the Springboks might look to win and win with style if possible this evening, given their current points difference is inferior to that of Ireland and Scotland.

The big news in the build-up to this one is the return of Springboks’ fly-half Handré Pollard. The 65-cap outside-half was a late injury replacement to the South Africa squad and starts this game on the back of a 30-minute cameo for Leicester Tigers a fortnight ago, having been suffering with a calf injury. The 29-year-old kicked 22 points against England in the World Cup final four years ago and steps in for Manie Libbok tonight. This is what Pollard said about his return to the biggest stage of all: My expectations for myself are just going to be to express myself and enjoy it. It should have only been about four weeks [out], but ended up being almost three months. It was a very frustrating time but that’s the body, that’s how it works. We tried our best to be fit as soon as possible but it didn’t work out. South Africa’s Handré Pollard speaks during a press conference. Photograph: Gallo Images/Getty Images Updated at 14.28 EDT

Tonight’s teams South Africa Le Roux; Williams, Moodie, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Nche, Fourie, Koch, Etzebeth, Orie; Kolisi (c), Vermeulen, Wiese Replacements: Van Staden, Kitshoff, Nyakane, Mostert, Smith, Hendrikse, Libbok, Kriel. Tonga Piutau; Inisi, Fekitoa, Ahki, Tuitavuki; Havili, Pulu; Fisi’ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna (c), Fifita, Lousi; Halaifonua, Talitui, Paea Replacements: Moli, Koloamatangi, Apikotoa, Coleman, Vailanu, Takulua, Pellegrini, Taumoepeau.