South Africa vs Sri Lanka from the ODI World Cup
The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.
The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord’s.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below
Kasun Rajitha to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Perera.
FOUR! Kasun Rajitha to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
Kasun Rajitha to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Silva.
Dunith Wellalage to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Samarawickrama.
Dunith Wellalage to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Samarawickrama.
Dunith Wellalage to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
Dunith Wellalage to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Samarawickrama.
FOUR! Dunith Wellalage to Quinton de Kock. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
Dhananjaya de Silva to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Samarawickrama.