The Perfume Co. Africa (TPCA) and smart logistics company Pargo have launched a regional delivery partnership aimed at improving access to stock for informal fragrance entrepreneurs operating across Southern Africa.

The partnership supports thousands of independent sellers within TPCA’s perfume sales ecosystem, enabling them to collect products faster and more reliably through an integrated last-mile delivery solutions

Through Pargo’s tech, TPCA has introduced a seamless delivery solution that enables informal fragrance sellers to collect stock within 48 to 72 hours from more than 3,000 Pargo collection points, even in areas where traditional delivery systems have failed.

The partnership comes at a critical time. According to the International Labour Organization, more than 70% of employment in Africa is informal, with women representing the largest share. In South Africa, the unemployment rate stands at 32.9%, rising to 45.5% among youth, as reported in Stats SA’s Q1 2025 Labour Force Survey. For many in the region, informal trade is not only a means of survival — it’s the foundation for self-determined growth, particularly in sectors like beauty, mobile sales, and resale.

“This partnership is deeply personal to us,” said The Perfume Co. Africa founder, Bathabile Moreki. “It’s about building systems that work for those who’ve had to create opportunities out of very little. Our agents — from Soweto to Francistown — are not just resellers. They’re businesswomen, mothers, breadwinners, and visionaries. What we’ve done with Pargo is solve a real operational barrier that was slowing them down. Now, they get stock quicker, with less hassle, and more control. That kind of access doesn’t just support a sale — it affirms someone’s ability to build something lasting.”

TPCA’s regional hubs now operate as branded Pargo Business Points (PBPs), supported by Pargo’s tech infrastructure. These hubs are equipped with in-store parcel devices, real-time tracking tools, customer notification systems, white-labelled mapping, data reporting, and operational training. The goal is not only to enable faster collections, but to help agents deliver a consistent customer experience — no matter where they are based.

The impact of the rollout has already been felt. In Seshego, Limpopo, 27-year-old TPCA agent Lerato, who previously waited up to a week for deliveries, now receives her orders in under three days and has seen her monthly income triple. In Francistown, Botswana, a cross-border reseller shared how consistent deliveries have helped her retain customers and expand into previously unreachable communities. “People buy because I deliver. On time, every time,” she said.

Pargo Marketing Manager, Amandla Mbana said the collaboration speaks directly to Pargo’s mission of enabling accessible logistics for underserved markets. “This partnership is exactly why Pargo was founded,” she said. “Our job is to support businesses that operate outside traditional structures but still demand consistency, scale, and reliability. TPCA has created a robust sales ecosystem across Southern Africa, and we’re proud to provide the logistics layer that powers it.”

The TPCA–Pargo partnership reflects a growing demand for delivery models that centre real entrepreneurs — not just urban customers or formal retailers. The companies are already piloting further expansion in Lesotho, Eswatini, and parts of southern Zimbabwe, with future rollouts in Zambia and Mozambique under review.

“You can’t talk about entrepreneurship in Africa if you’re not solving for access,” said Moreki. “Logistics is not the end of the business — it’s the beginning of trust. And trust is what keeps a customer coming back.”

