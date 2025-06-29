What does George’s story tell us about the US justice system and the ways it continues to fail African-Americans?

In 1944, amid the harsh glare of Jim Crow, 14-year-old George Stinney Jr. was strapped into South Carolina’s electric chair after a trial that lasted just a single day. With no physical evidence, no defense witnesses, and an all-white jury that deliberated for ten minutes, he was convicted of murdering two white girls. Nearly seven decades later, a judge threw out the verdict.

In this episode:

– Matthew Burgess, Criminal Defence Attorney

– Dr Melanie Holmes, Assistant Professor of African American Studies